BLKBRD Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

BLKBRD Asset Management LP reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 44,368 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.5% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 222,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $73,573,000 after acquiring an additional 187,574 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $415.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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