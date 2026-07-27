Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 4,543 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,040 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Blue Chip Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here