BNP Paribas Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,035.50 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $1,046.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $621.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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