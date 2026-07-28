Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $50,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 87 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Booking from $244.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 5.3%

Booking stock opened at $186.79 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.14 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.Booking's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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