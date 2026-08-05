Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 2,433.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Booking were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 191,965.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,171,489,000 after buying an additional 2,831,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,497.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,665,168,000 after acquiring an additional 816,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,041,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,167,890,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3,070.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 188,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,169,536. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 425,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,375 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.14 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $176.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.19 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.Booking's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $55.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $224.00 to $208.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Booking from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Key Headlines Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Booking reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, above the roughly $2.43–$2.45 consensus, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.35 billion, topping the $7.19 billion estimate. Booking Beats Q2 CY2026 Sales Expectations

Booking reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, above the roughly $2.43–$2.45 consensus, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.35 billion, topping the $7.19 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Travel demand remained resilient: Management said results beat the high end of guidance across key metrics, supported by solid domestic and regional travel demand. This helped ease earlier concerns about Middle East-related disruption and broader travel weakness. Booking Holdings Reports Higher Revenue on Strong Travel Demand

Management said results beat the high end of guidance across key metrics, supported by solid domestic and regional travel demand. This helped ease earlier concerns about Middle East-related disruption and broader travel weakness. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy emphasizes monetization: Booking is positioning its platform to own the transaction even when generative AI tools handle itinerary recommendations. The company’s inventory, authentication, cancellation, payment and supplier-settlement capabilities remain important competitive advantages. AI Can Plan the Trip but Booking Holdings Wants the Transaction

Booking is positioning its platform to own the transaction even when generative AI tools handle itinerary recommendations. The company’s inventory, authentication, cancellation, payment and supplier-settlement capabilities remain important competitive advantages. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the average brokerage recommendation equivalent to a Buy, although the usefulness of sell-side ratings may be limited because recommendations often skew optimistic. Is It Worth Investing in Booking Holdings Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

Analyst sentiment remains broadly favorable, with the average brokerage recommendation equivalent to a Buy, although the usefulness of sell-side ratings may be limited because recommendations often skew optimistic. Negative Sentiment: Q3 revenue guidance fell short: Booking forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $9.4 billion to $9.5 billion, below the $9.7 billion analyst consensus. Continued pressure on long-haul international travel and lingering geopolitical risks could temper the earnings reaction and limit upside.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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