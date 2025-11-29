Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts: Sign Up

Booking Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,912.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,389.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6,141.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 717 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,510. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total value of $2,003,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,922,265.19. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here