Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stake Lifted by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,290 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Booking makes up 4.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Booking worth $123,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6,141.52.

Booking Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,912.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5,389.77.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking's payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,606,510. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

