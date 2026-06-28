Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.0% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares in the company, valued at $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,767 shares of company stock valued at $114,104,709. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $626.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $473.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $669.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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