Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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