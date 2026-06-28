Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $70,411,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $502.00 price objective (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $518.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $626.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $473.54 and its 200 day moving average is $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $669.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,184,361.88. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 199,767 shares of company stock worth $114,104,709 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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