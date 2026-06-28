Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,990 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 112,452 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $474.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.45 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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