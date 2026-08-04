BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,066 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 159,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of BorgWarner worth $51,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 5,958 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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