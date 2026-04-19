Bosman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. AppLovin accounts for about 2.4% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in AppLovin by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AppLovin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,160,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AppLovin by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total transaction of $18,717,734.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,275.26. This trade represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Argus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $661.95.

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $477.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $429.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.59. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $222.02 and a 1 year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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