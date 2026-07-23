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Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $38.24 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Boston Common Asset Management increased its Broadcom stake by 1.3% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 123,544 shares worth about $38.24 million. Broadcom is now its 6th-largest position and represents about 2.5% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • Broadcom reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.44 beating estimates and revenue of $22.19 billion topping forecasts. Revenue jumped 47.9% from a year earlier, underscoring continued momentum in its semiconductor business.
  • The stock remains well supported by Wall Street and income investors, with a moderate buy consensus rating and a recent quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share. Analyst targets are generally bullish, with several firms setting price targets between $500 and $550.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $396.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $495.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $399.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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