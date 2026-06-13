Boston Family Office LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,733 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Sandisk Stock Up 5.2%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,288.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $749.25. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,021.65.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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