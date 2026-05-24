Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 593.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,197 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 72,918 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 178,205 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including Cheryl Pegus, David C. Habiger, and Edward J. Ludwig. Heavy insider buying often signals management confidence and can help support sentiment around BSX . Article Title

Several Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including Cheryl Pegus, David C. Habiger, and Edward J. Ludwig. Heavy insider buying often signals management confidence and can help support sentiment around . Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program, which can be viewed as a sign that management believes the stock may be undervalued and could provide downside support. Article Title

Boston Scientific’s board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program, which can be viewed as a sign that management believes the stock may be undervalued and could provide downside support. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific recently reported earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations and raised guidance for 2026, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story even though the stock has remained weak.

Boston Scientific recently reported earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations and raised guidance for 2026, reinforcing the company’s longer-term growth story even though the stock has remained weak. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has been mixed: firms like Baird and Stifel still have positive ratings, but several price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive while tempering expectations. Article Title

Recent analyst commentary has been mixed: firms like Baird and Stifel still have positive ratings, but several price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive while tempering expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage asking why BSX is down 13% since its last earnings report highlights lingering investor concern that the stock has not kept pace with its fundamentals, likely weighing on near-term trading. Article Title

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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