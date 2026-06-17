Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,675 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 110,728 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $104,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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