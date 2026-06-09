Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 25,528.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,237 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 730,376 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $69,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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