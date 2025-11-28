Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,096 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $157,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

