Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,224 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 101,072 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,084,055 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $675,467,000 after acquiring an additional 450,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 415,718 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 87,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 238,865 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 221,927 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Boston Scientific News

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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