Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,955 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 75,797 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Article Title

The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Article Title

Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Robert W. Baird and Bank of America both lowered price targets on BSX, which may temper enthusiasm even though both firms kept constructive ratings. Article Title

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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