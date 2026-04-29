Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,284 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 20,222 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $97.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clinical trial wins at Heart Rhythm 2026 reinforce growth potential in electrophysiology and stroke devices — data showing FARAPULSE PFA superiority for persistent AF and positive WATCHMAN outcomes support longer‑term revenue drivers in high‑growth product lines. Boston Scientific Trial Wins Highlight Growth Potential In Electrophysiology And Stroke Care

Clinical trial wins at Heart Rhythm 2026 reinforce growth potential in electrophysiology and stroke devices — data showing FARAPULSE PFA superiority for persistent AF and positive WATCHMAN outcomes support longer‑term revenue drivers in high‑growth product lines. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary argues the selloff has created an attractive valuation entry point for longer‑term investors, citing lower multiples and recovery potential if integration issues abate — this is a market view, not new company guidance. Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback

Some commentary argues the selloff has created an attractive valuation entry point for longer‑term investors, citing lower multiples and recovery potential if integration issues abate — this is a market view, not new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $3.38 from $3.45; FY2027 to $3.76 from $3.91), signaling analyst downgrades and reduced expectations that can pressure the stock and investor sentiment.

Erste Group cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $3.38 from $3.45; FY2027 to $3.76 from $3.91), signaling analyst downgrades and reduced expectations that can pressure the stock and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class‑action filings and law‑firm lead‑plaintiff solicitations allege misstatements around U.S. electrophysiology sales and guidance; multiple firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, etc.) have issued notices — litigation risk and potential litigation costs add downside risk and heighten volatility. Rosen Law Firm notice Pomerantz notice

A wave of securities‑class‑action filings and law‑firm lead‑plaintiff solicitations allege misstatements around U.S. electrophysiology sales and guidance; multiple firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, etc.) have issued notices — litigation risk and potential litigation costs add downside risk and heighten volatility. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlights a steep share decline to 52‑week lows and “analyst downgrades pile up” headlines, amplifying selling pressure; coverage cites guidance reductions and concerns around recent acquisitions as drivers. BSX Stock Plunges to 52-Week Low

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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