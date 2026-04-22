Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,922 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in KLA were worth $62,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 125.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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KLA Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $1,785.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $625.85 and a 12-month high of $1,823.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,535.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,357.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 98.18%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KLA's payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,595.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KLA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,624.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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