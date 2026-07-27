Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $7.57 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,546 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

DIS opened at $94.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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