Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 29,580 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,468 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 29,580 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Boeing were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,401,847,000 after purchasing an additional 286,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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