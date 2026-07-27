Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,077 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after acquiring an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $426.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $423.27 and its 200 day moving average is $441.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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