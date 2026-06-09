Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,870 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $544.69 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $568.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.62, for a total value of $5,202,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,185,729.06. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total transaction of $4,540,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,712,246.04. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 624,043 shares of company stock worth $351,930,785. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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