Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $18.17 Million in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,168 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $18,165,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tapestry as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Tapestry from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $175.00 price target on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Read Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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