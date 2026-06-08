Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 124,903 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 124,903 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bank of America worth $328,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here