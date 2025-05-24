Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Purchased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,035 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Bridge Investment Group worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BRDG alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 226,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 213,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,481,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 208,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,060 shares of the company's stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,341 shares of the company's stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,505 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 231.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bridge Investment Group's payout ratio is -84.62%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bridge Investment Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bridge Investment Group wasn't on the list.

While Bridge Investment Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here