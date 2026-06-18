Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $45.36 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,789 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,832,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,277,352 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $730.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

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Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $378.91 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $412.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $356.28 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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