Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

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Mastercard Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $492.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $499.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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