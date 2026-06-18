Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,026 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.6% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.63 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here