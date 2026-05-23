Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 30,007 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,008 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 30,007 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $79,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after acquiring an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,789,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $448.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $480.25 and its 200-day moving average is $538.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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