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Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 5,334 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Wabtec logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Bristol Gate Capital Partners trimmed its Wabtec stake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 5,334 shares and leaving it with 380,974 shares worth about $81.3 million.
  • Wabtec’s recent earnings topped expectations, with quarterly EPS of $2.71 versus the $2.62 consensus, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $2.95 billion even though it came in below estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: 10 analysts rate the stock a Buy, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.82. The company also announced a quarterly dividend and a $1.2 billion share buyback authorization.
  • Interested in Wabtec? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,974 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Wabtec comprises 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Wabtec worth $81,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 175 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total value of $306,764.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,648,083.82. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $2,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,227.10. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,277 shares of company stock valued at $23,216,740. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $256.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.37.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Wabtec declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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