Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 105,548 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,285,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,947,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after buying an additional 16,332,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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