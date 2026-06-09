Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 40,145 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,890 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,882,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,326 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,831,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,455.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,125,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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