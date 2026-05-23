Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Boosted by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 354.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after acquiring an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,453,320,000 after acquiring an additional 716,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $226.18 and a one year high of $442.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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