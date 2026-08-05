Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of GAMMA Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $418.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.87 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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