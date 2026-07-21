Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Advisortrust Partners LLC's 4th Largest Position

Advisortrust Partners LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.8% of Advisortrust Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advisortrust Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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