Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Eastern Bank's 5th Largest Position

Eastern Bank raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Eastern Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eastern Bank's holdings in Broadcom were worth $191,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 7,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Broadcom by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,315,000. WealthPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $392.23 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.87 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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