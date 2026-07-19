Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is NFSG Corp's 9th Largest Position

NFSG Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.3% of NFSG Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NFSG Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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