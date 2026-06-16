Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Scge Management L.P.'s 6th Largest Position

Scge Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 224,500 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 5.7% of Scge Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $251,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Broadcom by 895.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $405.85 and its 200 day moving average is $363.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Investopedia article

Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. 247WallSt article

Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Zacks article

Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary said Broadcom’s stock pulled back after record quarterly results because investors were focused on cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, which may be weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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