Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Broadcom were worth $654,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $411.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.18 and a 1-year high of $442.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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