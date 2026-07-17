Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Broadcom were worth $263,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $374.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $402.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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