Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

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Broadcom Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $385.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.22 and a 200 day moving average of $361.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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