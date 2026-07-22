Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Boosted by Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC

Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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