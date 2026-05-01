Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 172,131 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Broadcom were worth $508,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $417.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.94 and a 1-year high of $429.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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