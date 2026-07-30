Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, $200 billion agreement with Samsung covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Broadcom Just Signed a $200 Billion AI Agreement

Broadcom reportedly signed a five-year, covering memory chips, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and potentially advanced packaging. The deal could help solve a key constraint for Broadcom’s AI accelerators by securing critical memory supply and supporting long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Is Broadcom Stock Below Fair Value After Its AI Deals?

Analysts and investors remain optimistic that Broadcom’s custom AI-chip business and relationships with hyperscale cloud providers can continue benefiting from infrastructure spending. Some valuation analysis indicates AVGO may be below estimated fair value based on discounted cash flow and earnings multiples despite its strong long-term appreciation. Neutral Sentiment: The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal

The Samsung agreement highlights both the scale of AI demand and the industry’s rising costs. While guaranteed memory access may support revenue, the size of the commitment could pressure margins, capital requirements, and returns if AI demand or customer orders weaken. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks have continued to pull back amid fears that AI-related valuations and capital spending expectations have become excessive, creating a broader headwind for AVGO. Negative Sentiment: One analyst raised concerns about AI “backstop” arrangements involving Broadcom and Nvidia, warning that these structures could leave the companies with additional liabilities if customers do not meet expected commitments. AI Backstop Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 2.8%

Broadcom stock opened at $370.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.11 and a 200 day moving average of $367.66. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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