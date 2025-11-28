Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 310,905 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Broadcom were worth $624,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3%

AVGO stock opened at $397.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.00 and a 200 day moving average of $305.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $399.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

